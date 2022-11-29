OPEC+ to weigh rollover or oil output cut at Sunday meeting, say sources

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is likely to keep oil output policy unchanged at a meeting on Sunday, five OPEC+ sources said, although two sources said an additional production cut was also likely be considered to bolster prices that have slid due to fears of economic slowdown.

Five OPEC+ sources told Reuters the Sunday meeting would most likely roll over existing policy. Two more sources said the group could discuss another output cut, although neither thought another cut was highly likely.

The meeting, planned as an in-person gathering, may be made a partly or fully virtual event, sources added.

