OPEC+ to review supply policy in early 2022, says Iraqi oil minister

BAGHDAD, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of oil exporting countries is expected to review its crude supply policy in the first quarter of next year, with the group expected to leave current policy unchanged at its meeting next month, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman )

