OPEC to meet on Thursday ahead of OPEC+ talks, says source

November 28, 2023 — 06:11 am EST

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will hold an online meeting at 1000 GMT on Thursday, an OPEC source said, ahead of OPEC+ gatherings later in the day to decide oil production policy.

At 1000 GMT, OPEC ministers will convene online, the source said, adding that the meeting was for OPEC internal matters rather than production policy.

At 1300 GMT, OPEC+ ministers on an advisory panel called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee will hold talks, according to a draft agenda seen by Reuters on Monday. This will be followed, at 1400 GMT, by a meeting of the full policy-making group of OPEC+ ministers, the agenda showed.

The OPEC+ meeting was delayed from Nov. 26.

