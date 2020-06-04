World Markets

OPEC+ to meet on Saturday to discuss extending oil output cuts- Ennahar TV

Samar Hassan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, will meet on Saturday, June 6, Algeria's Ennahar TV channel reported on Friday, citing an OPEC source.

The source added that the meeting will discuss extending a deal on oil output cuts.

