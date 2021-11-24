OPEC+ to meet Dec. 1-2 to set policy, sources say

World Markets

OPEC and its allies are to hold two meetings next week to set policy, with a gathering on Dec. 1 for OPEC members only and another on Dec. 2 for OPEC+, two sources from the producer group said on Wednesday.

OPEC+ will hold its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting (JMMC) on Nov. 30, the sources said.

The Joint Technical Committee meeting (JTC) is scheduled for Nov. 29.

