News & Insights

US Markets

OPEC+ to hold monitoring meeting on Feb 1 - source

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

January 03, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will hold a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on February 1, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, usually holds such meetings every two months to monitor the implementation of its production agreements.

The meeting will be held virtually via video conference, the source said.

The JMMC brings together leading countries within the alliance, including Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

At its last full ministerial meeting on Nov. 30, OPEC+ agreed to voluntary output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) during the current quarter, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its current voluntary cut.

OPEC stressed the group's unity in a statement earlier on Wednesday saying that cooperation and dialogue within the wider OPEC+ oil producer's alliance would continue, after OPEC member Angola last month announced it would leave the group.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; writing by Maha El Dahan, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com, @mahaeldahan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.