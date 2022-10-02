US Markets

OPEC+ to consider oil output cut of more than 1 mln bpd - sources

Contributors
Maha El Dahan Reuters
Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Oct. 5, OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Adds details and background

DUBAI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Oct. 5, OPEC sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The figure is slightly above estimates for a cut given last week, which ranged between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd.

OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, is meeting in person in Vienna for the first time since March 2020.

"It is a meeting that is taking place at a very interesting global time," one of the sources said.

The output cuts are being considered on the back of a slide in oil prices from multi-year highs reached in March and market volatility.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, first flagged the possibility of cuts to correct the market in August.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Gareth Jones and Jan Harvey)

((moataz.mohamed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular