OPEC+ to begin formal meetings at 1300 GMT on Thursday - draft agenda

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

November 27, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, will begin its formal meetings to decide oil output levels at 1300 GMT on Thursday, according to a draft agenda seen by Reuters on Monday.

At 1300 GMT, ministers on an advisory panel called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee hold talks. This will be followed, at 1400 GMT, by a meeting of the full policy-making group of OPEC+ ministers, the agenda showed.

The meeting was delayed from Nov. 26. OPEC+ sources said this was because of a disagreement over output levels for African producers, although sources have since said the group has moved closer to a compromise on this issue.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, writing by Alex Lawler, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; @AlexLawler100))

