OPEC+ technical meeting did not discuss Russia suspension - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

An OPEC+ technical meeting on Wednesday did not discuss the idea of suspending Russia from an oil supply deal, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing OPEC delegates, that some OPEC members were considering the idea of suspending Russia from the deal, as Western sanctions hurt the nation's ability to produce more.

Six other OPEC+ delegates said the idea was not being discussed by the group. OPEC+ ministers meet on Thursday to set oil output policy.

