OPEC+ technical committee keeps oil demand growth forecast unchanged -sources

Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The OPEC+ joint technical committee (JTC) kept the forecast for growth in global oil demand unchanged at a meeting on Monday, two sources from the producer group told Reuters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects global oil demand to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day this year.

