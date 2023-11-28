News & Insights

OPEC+ talks tough, further delay in meeting or rollover possible, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 28, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by OPEC team for Reuters ->

Adds detail in para 2

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - OPEC+ talks on oil policy are difficult, making a further delay to a meeting planned for Thursday possible and also making a rollover a possibility, four OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, is currently scheduled to meet online to decide oil output levels on Thursday, according to a draft agenda seen by Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by OPEC team; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.