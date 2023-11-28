OPEC+ talks tough, further delay in meeting or rollover possible, sources say

Adds detail in para 2

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - OPEC+ talks on oil policy are difficult, making a further delay to a meeting planned for Thursday possible and also making a rollover a possibility, four OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, is currently scheduled to meet online to decide oil output levels on Thursday, according to a draft agenda seen by Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by OPEC team; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

