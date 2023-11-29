OPEC+ talks continue, no meeting delay currently expected, sources say

LONDON/DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is continuing to hold talks on 2024 oil policy, two OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday, with no delay to a meeting scheduled for Thursday currently expected, two OPEC+ sources said.

On Tuesday, sources had said a further delay to the meeting planned on Thursday was possible amid talks one of them described as difficult as countries maintained their positions.

"The negotiations are ongoing, but no delay is expected," one of the sources said.

The meeting has already been delayed from Nov. 26. OPEC+ sources said this was because of a disagreement over output quotas for African producers, though sources since said the group had moved closer to a compromise on this point.

The talks on African quotas come against a backdrop of the United Arab Emirates being allowed, as per OPEC+'s last agreement in June, to raise output in 2024.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Olesya Astakhova and Alex Lawler Editing by Mark Potter)

