News & Insights

OPEC+ talks continue, no meeting delay currently expected, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 29, 2023 — 03:58 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan, Olesya Astakhova, Alex Lawler for Reuters ->

LONDON/DUBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is continuing to hold talks on 2024 oil policy, two OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday, with no delay to a meeting scheduled for Thursday currently expected, two OPEC+ sources said.

On Tuesday, sources had said a further delay to the meeting planned on Thursday was possible amid talks one of them described as difficult as countries maintained their positions.

"The negotiations are ongoing, but no delay is expected," one of the sources said.

The meeting has already been delayed from Nov. 26. OPEC+ sources said this was because of a disagreement over output quotas for African producers, though sources since said the group had moved closer to a compromise on this point.

The talks on African quotas come against a backdrop of the United Arab Emirates being allowed, as per OPEC+'s last agreement in June, to raise output in 2024.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Olesya Astakhova and Alex Lawler Editing by Mark Potter)

((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/AlexLawler100))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.