OPEC+ supply gap widens in March as sanctions hit Russian output

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - OPEC+ produced 1.45 mln barrels per day (bpd) below its production targets in March, as Russian output began to decline following sanctions imposed by the West, a report from the producer alliance seen by Reuters showed.

The report showed that Russia produced about 300,000 bpd below its target in March at 10.08 million bpd, based on secondary sources.

Compliance with the production cuts rose to 157% in March, from 132% in February, the data showed.

