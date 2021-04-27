OPEC+ sticks to plans to ease oil cuts from May 1, sources say

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies will stick to plans to ease oil output cuts from May 1, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The group has ditched plans to hold a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, the sources said, following Tuesday's meeting of ministers who are members of a market monitoring panel.

(Reporting by OPEC team; Editing by Edmund Blair)

