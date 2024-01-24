News & Insights

OPEC+ spare capacity to keep oil prices rangebound, says HSBC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 24, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - HSBC Global Research sees Brent crude prices remaining rangebound at $75 per barrel to $85 per barrel in the medium term as analysts expect the spare capacity to offset any impact of geopolitical risks.

The "above average" spare production capacity held by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies will dampen the impact of Red Sea disruption and rising geopolitical risks, HSBC analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

OPEC+'s spare production capacity of 4.5 million b/d at the end of 2024, which was up from 4.3 million b/d at the end of 2023, should help dampen price spikes, they said.

"Trade disruptions in the Red Sea add only a marginal premium to oil prices and no physical supplies have been lost so far."

Additionally, OPEC+'s strategy to influence prices through regular production cuts has been challenged by higher non-OPEC output and slowing oil demand.

The growth in global oil demand is set to see a downshift due to higher electrification as more consumers opt for battery-powered vehicles.

HSBC analysts forecast oil demand growth of 1.3% in 2024 over a year earlier, further slowing to 0.9% in 2025.

Brent crude LCOc1 was trading around $79.51 a barrel at 1109 GMT on Wednesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 were at $74.41. O/R

