News & Insights

World Markets

OPEC+ set to hold monitoring meeting in early February

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

January 02, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler, Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

LONDON/DUBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ plans to hold a meeting of its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in early February, though an exact has not been decided, three sources from the alliance said.

OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, usually holds such meetings every two months to monitor the implementation of its production agreements.

The committee brings together leading countries within the alliance, including Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

At its last full ministerial meeting on Nov. 30, OPEC+ agreed to voluntary output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) during the current quarter, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its current voluntary cut.

The JMMC meeting is expected to assess the deal's implementation in January, one of the sources said.

Last month, OPEC member Angola quit the group because it was unhappy with the production quota it was given.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler in London, Maha El Dahan in Dubai Editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.