US Markets

OPEC+ set to ease record oil cuts from Aug

Contributors
Rania El Gamal Reuters
Dmitry Zhdannikov Reuters
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

OPEC and allies such as Russia will ease record oil supply curbs from August as the global economy slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday.

By Rania El Gamal, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Vladimir Soldatkin

LONDON/DUBAI/MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - OPEC and allies such as Russia will ease record oil supply curbs from August as the global economy slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Wednesday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, have been cutting output since May by 9.7 million barrels per day, or 10% of global supply, after the virus destroyed a third of global demand.

After July, the record cuts are due to taper to 7.7 million bpd until December. Prince Abdulaziz said effective cuts would be deeper due to compensation by countries which overproduced in previous months.

OPEC+ documents seen by Reuters showed that the cuts will ease to around 8.54 million bpd in August and September following compensations by Iraq, Nigeria, Angola, Russia and Kazakhstan.

"As we move to the next phase of the agreement the extra supply resulting from the scheduled easing of production cut will be consumed as demand continue on its recovery path," said

Prince Abdulaziz.

He made his remarks as a panel known as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) began meeting on Wednesday to recommend the next level of cuts.

Oil prices LCOc1 have recovered to almost $43 a barrel from a 21-year low below $16 in April.

The recovery in prices have allowed some U.S. producers to resume production. Russia and OPEC rely heavily on oil revenue but they will be keen not to push prices too high to give a further boost to rival U.S. oil output growth.

On Tuesday, OPEC said it saw demand recovering by 7 million bpd in 2021 after falling by 9 million this year. OPEC/M

But it also said it expected OPEC to supply an extra 6 million bpd of crude to the market next year while production in the United States and Russia would remain broadly flat.

Prince Abdulaziz also said Saudi oil exports in August will remain the same as in July because some 0.5 million bpd of extra barrels the kingdom was set to pump will be used domestically.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler and Olesya Astakhova, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Dmitri.zhdannikov@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular