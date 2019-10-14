OPEC+ Sept compliance with oil cuts is seen at above 200%- sources

Contributor
Rania El Gamal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Compliance of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a supply-reduction agreement is seen at above 200% in September, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Compliance of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a supply-reduction agreement is seen at above 200% in September, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The sources added the high compliance level was mainly due to the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities that knocked down the kingdom’s production.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((aziz.elyaakoubi@thomsonreuters.com; +971552994086; Reuters Messaging: aziz.elyaakoubi.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More