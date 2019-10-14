OPEC+ Sept compliance with oil cuts is seen at above 200%- sources

DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Compliance of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a supply-reduction agreement is seen at above 200% in September, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The sources added the high compliance level was mainly due to the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities that knocked down the kingdom’s production.

