OPEC Sees Strong Demand, Calls for More Investments

Most analysts attribute the current strength in oil to production cuts and discipline exercised by OPEC countries in preparation for a global recession. However, demand has been resilient, contrary to expectations, even with a weak Chinese economy and rising recession risk in many parts of the world.

According to Haitham Al Ghais, the secretary general of OPEC+, demand is expected to grow by 2.4 million barrels per day over the next couple of years. While many are encouraging the group to increase production in order to provide relief to consumers and temper inflationary pressures, Al Ghais is more concerned about the decline in CAPEX in the oil & gas sector.

He believes this will lead to an unsustainably tight equilibrium that will be prone to supply shocks and potential shortages. He believes that many in the West are being naive about alternative energy given the world’s reliance on fossil fuels.

In essence, Al Ghais sees a bigger crisis looming given that he sees oil demand continuing to grow steadily while investments in future production have declined due to poor returns in the past and concerns that alternative energy will displace oil & gas. This is laying the seeds for a future energy crisis in his opinion.

Finsum: OPEC’s secretary general Haitham Al Ghais shared his thoughts on energy, and why he’s especially concerned about the lack of investment in new production.

