OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) trimmed its forecast for a surplus in the oil market this year by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd, two OPEC+ delegates told Reuters.

The JTC is meeting on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

