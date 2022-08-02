World Markets

OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say

Contributors
Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Alex Lawler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) trimmed its forecast for a surplus in the oil market this year by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd, two OPEC+ delegates told Reuters.

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) trimmed its forecast for a surplus in the oil market this year by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd, two OPEC+ delegates told Reuters.

The JTC is meeting on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular