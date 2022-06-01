World Markets

OPEC+ sees lower oil market surplus this year, sources say

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

OPEC+ expects an oil market surplus of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, 500,000 bpd less than previously forecast, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources were citing figures prepared for a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee taking place on Wednesday.

