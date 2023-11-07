News & Insights

US Markets

OPEC+ sees healthy growing global economy

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 07, 2023 — 05:44 am EST

Written by Ahmad Ghaddar, Natalie Grover, Robert Harvey for Reuters ->

Adds details

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) believe the global economy is healthy, despite challenges of inflation in major countries.

The United States is doing very well, although Europe is struggling, the general secretary told the Argus European Crude Conference on Tuesday, noting that even Chinese annual growth is expected in the range of 4.5% to 5%.

While he said that has been slower than expected, "we still see a healthy global economy growing despite all the challenges and pressures."

OPEC+ has taken a proactive and a preventative approach to achieve a stable crude market, he added.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Natalie Grover and Robert Harvey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter/X: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.