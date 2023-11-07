OPEC+ sees healthy growing global economy

Adds details

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) believe the global economy is healthy, despite challenges of inflation in major countries.

The United States is doing very well, although Europe is struggling, the general secretary told the Argus European Crude Conference on Tuesday, noting that even Chinese annual growth is expected in the range of 4.5% to 5%.

While he said that has been slower than expected, "we still see a healthy global economy growing despite all the challenges and pressures."

OPEC+ has taken a proactive and a preventative approach to achieve a stable crude market, he added.

