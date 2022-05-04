OPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth- report

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ sees a surplus of 1.9 million barrels per day in 2022, 600,000 bpd higher from a previous forecast, amid expectations of slower demand growth this year, a report seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The report, prepared ahead of a meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, also sees OECD oil stocks slightly exceeding the 2015-2019 average in the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Editing by Louise Heavens)

