World Markets

OPEC+ seeks deeper oil cuts of over 400,000 bpd -sources

Contributor
OPEC team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

OPEC and its allies led by Russia will discuss on Thursday deepening oil cuts by more than 400,000 barrels per day, two sources from the OPEC+ group of oil producers told Reuters.

VIENNA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies led by Russia will discuss on Thursday deepening oil cuts by more than 400,000 barrels per day, two sources from the OPEC+ group of oil producers told Reuters.

The sources said it was the main scenario for discussions on Thursday.

(Reporting by OPEC team; editing by Jason Neely)

((Dmitri.Zhdannikov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular