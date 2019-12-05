OPEC+ seeks deeper oil cuts of over 400,000 bpd -sources

VIENNA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies led by Russia will discuss on Thursday deepening oil cuts by more than 400,000 barrels per day, two sources from the OPEC+ group of oil producers told Reuters.

The sources said it was the main scenario for discussions on Thursday.

