World Markets

OPEC Sec-Gen: OPEC deal contributed in addressing market challenges

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

March 21, 2023 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, March 21 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said that OPEC deal has contributed in addressing challenges and difficulties that global markets face, Iraq's Oil Ministry quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

Al Ghais, who is in a visit to Baghdad, added OPEC's most important target is to achieve stability and balance between supply and demand.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Dubai; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.