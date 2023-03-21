OPEC Sec-Gen: OPEC deal contributed in addressing market challenges

BAGHDAD, March 21 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said that OPEC deal has contributed in addressing challenges and difficulties that global markets face, Iraq's Oil Ministry quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

Al Ghais, who is in a visit to Baghdad, added OPEC's most important target is to achieve stability and balance between supply and demand.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Dubai; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.