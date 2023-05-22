OPEC Sec Gen: Industry needs to speak with one voice on harm of underinvestment

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday that underinvesting in the oil and gas sector could cause market volatility in the long term and imperil growth.

He also said the world needs to focus on reducing green house gas emissions rather than replacing one form of energy with another, stressing that major investments were needed in all energy sectors.

"That is the truth that needs to be spoken," Al Ghais told an industry conference in Dubai.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

