OPEC Sec Gen says expects demand to reach pre-pandemic levels this year

Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

February 12, 2023 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Sarah El Safty for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Sunday that the group expects oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels this year, reaching almost 102 million barrels a day.

Demand is projected to further rise to 110 million barrels per day by 2025, he said.

"OPEC remains committed to supporting oil market stability," Al Ghais said in a speech at the Egypt Petroleum Show.

