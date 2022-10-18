World Markets

OPEC Sec-Gen: OPEC+ moved unanimously to cut oil output

Wendell Roelf Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

CAPE TOWN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ oil producers group moved unanimously to cut output to prevent a crisis later on and stem a tide of volatility, the secretary-general of OPEC told an energy conference in South Africa on Tuesday.

OPEC+ member states have lined up to endorse a steep cut to its output target agreed this month after the White House accused Saudi Arabia of coercing some other nations into supporting the move.

OPEC+ comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia.

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais told the Africa Energy Week conference: "The last ministerial meeting of the Declaration of cooperation, OPEC+, as you all know was held just a few days ago and the heads of delegations unanimously ... decided to take a proactive, pre-emptive stance in their efforts to foster sustainable stability in the global markets."

He added that Africa's oil and natural gas reserves would be sought-after as energy demand was set to rise dramatically by 2045.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege)

