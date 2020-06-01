World Markets

OPEC, Russia discuss extending oil cuts for 1-2 months, sources say

Rania El Gamal Reuters
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

DUBAI/MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - OPEC and Russia are moving closer to a compromise on the duration for extending current oil output cuts and are now discussing a proposal to rollover supply curbs for one to two months, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((rania.elgamal@thomsonreuters.com; +971 562 160 434; Reuters Messaging: rania.elgamal.reuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: @RaniaElGamal10))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

