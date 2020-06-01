OPEC, Russia discuss extending oil cuts for 1-2 months, sources say

DUBAI/MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - OPEC and Russia are moving closer to a compromise on the duration for extending current oil output cuts and are now discussing a proposal to rollover supply curbs for one to two months, two OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Monday.

