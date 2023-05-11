OPEC raises Chinese oil demand growth forecast further

Adds quotes paragraphs 3-4

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - OPEC on Thursday further raised its forecast for Chinese oil demand growth in 2023 following the relaxation of the country's COVID-19 curbs, although it left the global total steady citing potential downside risks for growth in other regions.

World oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.33 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.3%, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in a monthly report. This was virtually unchanged from 2.32 million bpd forecast last month.

"Minor upward adjustments were made due to the better-than-expected performance in China’s economy, while other regions are expected to see slight declines, due to economic challenges that are likely to weigh on oil demand,” OPEC said in the report.

"As further debt-related challenges may arise, geopolitical uncertainties persist and inflation continues. In addition, the U.S. debt ceiling issue has so far not been resolved, a matter that could have economic consequences," OPEC said in its economic commentary.

