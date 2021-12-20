OPEC+ produces below target in November as compliance rises

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 117% in November, up from 116% the previous month, two sources from the group told Reuters, indicating the group's production levels continue to be below agreed targets.

Compliance from the 10 OPEC countries participating in the production cuts reached 122%, with participating non-OPEC countries achieving 107%, data seen by Reuters showed.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.