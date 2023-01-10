Oil
GS

OPEC pricing power limits downside risks to oil prices, Goldman says

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 10, 2023 — 01:10 pm EST

Written by Deep Vakil and Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects that the growing ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to raise prices without hurting demand too much will limit downside risks to its bullish oil forecast for 2023.

The Wall Street investment bank sees global oil demand growth of 2.7 million barrels per day in 2023, pushing the market into deficit in the second half and lifting Brent prices to $105 per barrel by the fourth quarter.

"This tightening, in turn, should allow OPEC to start unwinding its October production cut in H2," analysts at Goldman said in a note dated Jan. 9.

OPEC and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, last month agreed to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day from November through 2023.

Brent futures LCOc1 were trading around $80 a barrel on Tuesday, while U.S. crude CLc1 was above $75 per barrel. O/R

"However, if the market turned out to be softer, then OPEC could stick to its October cuts or cut production even further given its significant pricing power," Goldman Sachs said.

OPEC's pricing power has grown "unusually high" in recent years with the formation of OPEC+, which boosted the market share of the 13-nation bloc with its oil-producing allies, it said.

Moreover, supply alternatives to OPEC, like U.S. shale, grapple with low price elasticity and limited spare capacity, while demand remains little changed in a global energy market scrambling to substitute oil, the note said.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.