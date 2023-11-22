OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to Nov 30, oil falls

Adds oil reaction

Nov 22 (Reuters) - OPEC+ has delayed its ministerial meeting to set output policy to Nov. 30 from Nov. 26 as previously scheduled, OPEC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Oil prices LCOc1 extended an earlier decline following the surprise development. O/R

