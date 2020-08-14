OPEC+ panel shifts date of next meeting to Aug 19 - sources

Adds background, detail

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - An OPEC+ ministerial panel monitoring the group's oil supply reduction deal will hold its next virtual meeting on Aug. 19, a day later than previously planned, three OPEC+ sources said on Friday, without giving a reason for the date change.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), advises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

OPEC+ has been cutting output since May to tackle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month the JMMC recommended that the cut be eased from Aug. 1 to about 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from a reduction of 9.7 million bpd previously, in line with an earlier OPEC+ agreement. That change was implemented this month.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday there have been no additional proposals to change the deal.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 4087; Reuters Messaging: alex.lawler.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.