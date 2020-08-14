OPEC+ panel shifts date of next meeting to Aug 19 - sources

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - An OPEC+ ministerial panel monitoring its oil supply reduction deal will hold its next virtual meeting on Aug. 19, a day later than previously planned, three OPEC+ sources said on Friday, without giving a reason for the date change.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), advises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

