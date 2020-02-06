OPEC+ panel recommends provisional 600,000 bpd oil output cut- sources

DUBAI/LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - An OPEC+ technical panel has agreed to recommend a provisional additional cut in oil output of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) as it awaits the final position of Russia on the proposal, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday.

"The recommendation is for a cut of 600,000 bpd. Russia has asked for more time for consultations," one of the sources said.

The OPEC+ ministers have yet to decide on whether to bring forward their upcoming policy meeting to February from early March, the sources said.

(Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; editing by Jason Neely)

((rania.elgamal@thomsonreuters.com; +971 562 160 434; Reuters Messaging: rania.elgamal.reuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rania_ElGamal))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.