OPEC+ panel recommends deepening oil cuts by 500,000 bpd -sources

A ministerial panel of key OPEC producers and allied countries on Thursday recommended deepening their agreed oil production cuts by 500,000 barrels per day, two sources told Reuters.

OPEC will meet later on Thursday followed by a meeting with allies, known as OPEC+, on Friday.

