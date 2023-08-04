News & Insights

World Markets
KD

OPEC+ panel meets against backdrop of a stronger oil market

Credit: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

August 04, 2023 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar, Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

By Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar and Maha El Dahan

LONDON/DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - An OPEC+ ministerial panel which meets on Friday is unlikely to tweak the group's current oil output policy, five OPEC+ sources told Reuters, after a Saudi decision to extend its voluntary cut into September helped oil prices rally further.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, can call for a full meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, if warranted.

Oil prices LCOc1 rose more than 14% in July compared with June, the biggest monthly percentage increase since January last year, as tighter supply and rising demand outweighed concern that interest rate hikes and stubborn inflation could hit economic growth.

One of the sources said Friday's meeting would be "very short". Four other sources said they did not expect the meeting to yield any recommendations for changing output policy. All five sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, OPEC leader Saudi Arabia said it will extend a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include September, adding it could be extended beyond that or deepened. Oil prices on Friday traded at nearly $86 a barrel, close to their highest since mid-April.

Russia will also cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said shortly after the Saudi announcement.

OPEC member Algeria, which announced an additional voluntary cut of 20,000 bpd for August, is yet to decide whether to extend the cut into September, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024 at its last policy meeting in June, and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July that it extended to include August.

The group's output cuts, excluding the additional voluntary reductions from the three producers, amount to 3.66 million bpd, roughly 3.6% of global demand.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler in London, Maha El Dahan in Dubai and Olesya Astakhova in Moscow. Additional reporting by Lamine Chikli in Algiers Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.