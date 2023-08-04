News & Insights

World Markets
KD

OPEC+ panel keeps policy unchanged against backdrop of stronger oil market

Credit: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

August 04, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Maha El Dahan, Ahmad Ghaddar, Alex Lawler for Reuters ->

By Maha El Dahan, Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler

DUBAI/LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - An OPEC+ ministerial panel which met on Friday made no changes to the group's current oil output policy after a Saudi decision to extend its voluntary production cut into September helped oil prices rally further.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, can call for a full meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, if warranted.

Oil prices LCOc1 rose more than 14% in July compared with June, the biggest monthly percentage increase since January last year, as tighter supply and rising demand outweighed concern that interest rate hikes and stubborn inflation could hit economic growth.

"The committee will continue to closely assess market conditions," an OPEC statement issued after the online meeting said, adding that the panel urged members to achieve full compliance with output cut pledges.

On Thursday, OPEC leader Saudi Arabia said it will extend a voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include September, adding it could be extended beyond that or deepened. Oil prices on Friday traded at nearly $86 a barrel, close to their highest since mid-April.

Russia will also cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said shortly after the Saudi announcement.

OPEC member Algeria, which announced an additional voluntary cut of 20,000 bpd for August, is yet to decide whether to extend the cut into September, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

OPEC+ agreed on a broad deal to limit supply into 2024 at its last policy meeting in June, and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary production cut for July that it extended to include August.

The group's output cuts, excluding the additional voluntary reductions from the three producers, amount to 3.66 million bpd, roughly 3.6% of global demand.

The JMMC will hold its next meeting on Oct. 4.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler in London, Maha El Dahan in Dubai and Olesya Astakhova in Moscow. Additional reporting by Lamine Chikli in Algiers Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.