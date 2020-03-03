OPEC+ panel considered oil output cut of 600,000-1 mln bpd - sources

World Markets

VIENNA, March 3 (Reuters) - A technical committee of OPEC and its allies considered a cut in oil production of 600,000 to 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and recommended a reduction in output of at least 600,000 bpd, two sources said.

The panel, the Joint Technical Committee, was meeting before a gathering of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia this week in Vienna.

