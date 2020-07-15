US Markets

OPEC+ panel agrees on easing oil cuts, compensation plan, says OPEC+ source

Contributor
Reuters OPEC team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A key OPEC+ ministerial panel agreed on Wednesday on moving to the next phase of a pact on oil output cuts by easing reductions from August, an OPEC+ source said.

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - A key OPEC+ ministerial panel agreed on Wednesday on moving to the next phase of a pact on oil output cuts by easing reductions from August, an OPEC+ source said.

The panel, known as the JMMC, also agreed on a compensation schedule by some countries who have produced above their targets in May and June, which means the effective oil cuts will be deeper even after curbs are formally eased, the source said.

(Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((rania.elgamal@thomsonreuters.com; +971 562 160 434; Reuters Messaging: rania.elgamal.reuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: @RaniaElGamal10))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular