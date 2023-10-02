OPEC optimistic on demand, secretary general says

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - OPEC is optimistic on demand and sees under-investment as a risk to energy security, Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Monday at an energy industry event in Abu Dhabi.

He stressed the importance of continued investment in the oil and gas industry and said he sees calls to stop investing in oil as counterproductive.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Yousef Saba and Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens)

