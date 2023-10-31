News & Insights

OPEC oil output rises for third month, Reuters survey finds

Credit: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

October 31, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Alex Lawler for Reuters ->

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - OPEC oil output has risen for a third straight month in October, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, led by increases in Nigeria and Angola and despite ongoing cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the wider OPEC+ alliance to support the market.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has pumped 27.90 million barrels per day (bpd), the survey found, up by 180,000 bpd from September. Production in August had risen for the first time since February. PRODN-TOTAL

October's rise was led by Nigeria, which has seen a recovery in shipments which have often been hindered by crude theft and insecurity. Angola exported more cargoes and Iran, which has been boosting supply despite U.S. sanctions, also pumped slightly more, the survey found.

Output from the 10 OPEC members that are subject to OPEC+ supply cut agreements rose by 150,000 bpd, the survey found. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members maintained strong compliance with agreed cutbacks and extra voluntary reductions.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market. It is based on shipping data provided by external sources, LSEG flows data, information from companies that track flows such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

(Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)

((alex.lawler@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AlexLawler100))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.