OPEC oil output in March resumes trend of lagging pledged hikes -survey

Alex Lawler Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

OPEC's increased oil output in March fell short of its target under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found, as outages in African members partly offset increases by Saudi Arabia and other top producers.

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - OPEC's increased oil output in March fell short of its target under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found, as outages in African members partly offset increases by Saudi Arabia and other top producers.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 28.54 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, the survey found, up 90,000 bpd from the previous month but short of the 253,000 bpd increase called for under its deal with allies including Russia.

OPEC's compliance with pledged cuts rose to 151% in March, the survey found, from 136% in February. L5N2VZ36Y

