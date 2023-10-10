News & Insights

OPEC, oil industry will attend COP28 climate summit -OPEC sec general

October 10, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by Yousef Saba and Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

FUJAIRAH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The energy industry should be present at the upcoming COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be there, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday.

"I hope all voices will be at the table at COP28," Ghais told the Energy Markets Forum in the UAE emirate of Fujairah, adding that anyone who is in energy and cares about climate action should be there.

"The oil industry will be at COP and we will be there."

