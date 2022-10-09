US Markets

OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says U.S.'s Yellen -FT

Contributor
Ann Maria Shibu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the OPEC+ grouping to cut oil production was "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the OPEC+ grouping to cut oil production was "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

"We're very worried about developing countries and the problems they face," Yellen told the newspaper in an interview.

She also criticised allies for being slow to send financial aid to Ukraine.

"The pace of transferring money to Ukraine is far too slow," Yellen added, pointing out that some countries that had pledged assistance had not got round to disbursing it.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((AnnMaria.Shibu@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; + 91 80 6749 2795;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular