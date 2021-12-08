OPEC official tells oil gathering energy transition can not exclude fossil fuels

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The COP 26 climate change conference largely excluded the oil and gas industry, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told a gathering of oil officials on Wednesday, arguing producers need to be included in planning for a transition to cleaner fuels.

Speaking at the World Petroleum Congress, Barkindo took up the themes of several earlier speakers at the conference, arguing fossil fuels will not soon be replaced by renewables. "Our energy future is not about supply, it has to be about need," he said.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

