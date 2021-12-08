OPEC official tells oil gathering energy transition can not exclude fossil fuels

Contributor
Gary McWilliams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The COP 26 climate change conference largely excluded the oil and gas industry, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told a gathering of oil officials on Wednesday, arguing producers need to be included in planning for a transition to cleaner fuels.

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The COP 26 climate change conference largely excluded the oil and gas industry, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told a gathering of oil officials on Wednesday, arguing producers need to be included in planning for a transition to cleaner fuels.

Speaking at the World Petroleum Congress, Barkindo took up the themes of several earlier speakers at the conference, arguing fossil fuels will not soon be replaced by renewables. "Our energy future is not about supply, it has to be about need," he said.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters