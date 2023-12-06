OPEC November oil output drops, first fall since July, survey finds

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - OPEC oil output fell in November in the first monthly drop since July, a Reuters survey found, because of lower shipments by Nigeria and Iraq amid ongoing cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the wider OPEC+ alliance to support the market.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has pumped 27.81 million barrels per day (bpd), the survey on Wednesday found, down by 90,000 bpd from October. Production had risen in the three months to October. PRODN-TOTAL

Supply from the group, which has been restraining supply with Russia and other allies since late 2022 to support prices, is set to drop further from next year after OPEC+ agreed to a new round of supply cuts for the first quarter of 2024.

The decline comes despite a further increase in supply from Iran, one of the OPEC members exempt from making output cuts. Iran's output hit another five-year high, the survey found, offsetting some of the cutbacks made elsewhere.

Output from the 10 OPEC members that are subject to OPEC+ supply cut agreements fell by 130,000 bpd, the survey found. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf members maintained strong compliance with agreed cutbacks and extra voluntary reductions.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market. It is based on shipping data provided by external sources, LSEG flows data, information from companies that track flows such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

At a meeting last week, OPEC+ agreed to further output cuts totalling about 2.2 million bpd for the first quarter of 2024 led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its current voluntary cut.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler, additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by Christina Fincher)

