OPEC+ mulls new oil production cuts of 1 million barrels a day - WSJ

Nov 29 (Reuters) - OPEC and its Russia-led allies are considering new oil production cuts of as much as 1 million barrels a day, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move could be announced on Thursday at a virtual meeting of the cartel, WSJ said citing delegates.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.