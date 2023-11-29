News & Insights

OPEC+ mulls new oil production cuts of 1 million barrels a day - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

November 29, 2023 — 12:48 pm EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - OPEC and its Russia-led allies are considering new oil production cuts of as much as 1 million barrels a day, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move could be announced on Thursday at a virtual meeting of the cartel, WSJ said citing delegates.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.