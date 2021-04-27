World Markets

OPEC+ moves JMMC meeting to April 27 - document, source

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

OPEC and its allies led by Russia will hold their joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC) meeting on April 27 instead of April 28 as planned earlier, according to a source and an OPEC+ document seen by Reuters.

