OPEC+ moves JMMC meeting to April 27 - document, source

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - OPEC and its allies led by Russia will hold their joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC) meeting on April 27 instead of April 28 as planned earlier, according to a source and an OPEC+ document seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by OPEC team, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Louise Heavens )

